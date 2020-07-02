DREAM 11 ST LUCIA T10 CRICKET RESULTS

South Castries Lions defeated Choiseul Clay Pots by 40 runs in the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Cricket Blast at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium at Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

The scores: South Castries Lions 110 for 3 off 10-overs; (Daren Sammy 40 not out, Collinus Callendar 32 not out;

Choiseul Clay Pots 70 for 7 off 10-overs; (Vince Smith 22; Tonius Simon 2 for 8, Tarrick Edward 2 for 9).

In the other match, BABON-NEAU Leather Backs gained a 5-wicket win over Labourie Bay Royals.

The scores: Labourie Bay Royals 83 for 4 off 10-overs; (Murlan Sammy 29, Nick Andrew 27; Thomas Caleb 3 for 6).

BABON-NEAU Leather Backs 84 for 7 off 9.1-overs; (Antoine ZA-YEE 41 not out, Shervon Joseph 20; Michael Francois 2 for 13).







