FIFA’S LATEST FOOTBALL BANNINGS

FIFA’s Finance Director under Sepp Blatter, Markus Kattner, who also served as acting Secretary General, has been banned from all football-related activity for 10 years and fined US$1.056 million after being found guilty of conflicts of interest and abusing his position.

The punishment was handed down by FIFA’s Ethics Committee following an investigation opened in 2016 into German Kattner, the scandal-plagued body’s former President Blatter, and former Secretary General Jerome Valcke.

The investigation into Kattner covered various charges concerning bonus payments in relation to FIFA competitions that were paid to top FIFA management officials, including Kattner, various amendments to and extensions of employment contracts, reimbursement of private legal costs, and Kattner’s duties as an official.







