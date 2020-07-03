Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves is now the chairman of the Caribbean Community CARICOM

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has assumed the Chairmanship of the Caribbean Community CARICOM.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, handed over the reins to Prime Minister Gonsalves during the 20th special Meeting of CARICOM, held this morning via video conference.

In his address Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted the achievements made by the 15-member CARICOM grouping.

He says the Community will celebrate significant milestones in 2021 and 2023.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the Caribbean Community has chalked up impressive achievements in its four pillars of integration







