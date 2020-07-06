INTERNATIONAL NETBALL LATEST RANKINGS

Australia have retained their position as the top Netball team in the world according to the latest rankings by the International Netball Federation, but New Zealand is closing the gap in second place. England have overtaken Jamaica to claim back 3rd place.

In the top 20, Malawi move up one place to 6th; Uganda move down to 7th; Trinidad and Tobago maintained 10th; Zimbabwe move up a place to 12th; Barbados down to 13th; St Vincent and the Grenadines moved upwards from 23rd to 21st; Grenada at 22nd; Antigua and Barbuda up to 31st; the Cayman Islands up two places to 26th; Botswana down to 27th; Ireland down to 28th; with the largest movement being Namibia from 30th to 23rd; and Lesotho joining the rankings in 40th place.

This year, in light of the cancellation and postponement of matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Netball Federation (INF) Board decided to reduce the number of matches required to obtain a ranking from eight to six.

This allowed some countries who have not been able to play eight matches in this period due to the suspension of international play to maintain their ranking.

Have not been able to play eight matches in this period due to the suspension of international play to maintain their ranking.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related