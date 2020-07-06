SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION TO RESUME

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation expects to be able to resume the Premier Division and First Division Football Championships later this month behind closed doors, after the 12 Premier Division Clubs and the 12 First Division Clubs agreed to the resumption following discussion of the matter at a General Meeting of Club Managers and Coaches last month.

The Championships were suspended in Mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, 35 Premier Division matches and 7 First Division games remained in the season.

The protocols for the resumption will entail mandatory coronavirus testing for all players, up to a maximum of 23; team officials; match commissioners; match officials, and staff of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation participating in matches, all of which will be played at Victoria Park, here in Kingstown.

Random testing will also be enforced. There will be temperature checks for all those entering Victoria Park. The dressing rooms will be sanitized before and after each match, as well as at half time.

Should the Championships be cancelled, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation would determine the final positions.

At the suspension of the Championships in March, Layou, Volcanoes, Pride and Joy and Largo Height were the frontrunners for the title. The teams finishing first and second will gain promotion to the Premier Division Championship.

There was no clear front runner in the Premier Division Championship. The four clubs at the bottom of the table will be demoted to the First Division. Second Division Champions, Parkside Rollers and runners-up, Richmond Hill will be promoted to the First Division.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related