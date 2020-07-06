New recruits to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band Apprentice Programme are encouraged to maintain a high level of discipline

The latest batch of 18 new recruits to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band Apprentice Programme are being encouraged to maintain a high level of discipline.

The advice came from Commissioner of Police, Collin John, as he welcomed the group of young music enthusiasts at a ceremony held at the Old Montrose Police Station last week.

Commissioner John urged participants to display the conduct that is expected from a Police Officer.

Commissioner John also urged participants to be confidential at all times.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related