The Crime Prevention Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, is hosting its Annual Crime Prevention Week of activities from today.

This year’s exhibition is being held with the theme: Securing citizens and visitors through innovative policing.

The Police say, in light of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Exhibition is being done virtually this year.

It is being broadcast live via the Police Force website and Facebook page from 9:30 am to 11:30 am daily from the Central Police Station in Kingstown.







