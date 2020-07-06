CWI PARTNERED WITH PHIZZ

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Phizz as the official hydration tablet partner to Cricket West Indies and the West Indies teams.



The partnership is set to launch on the field on Wednesday, during the team’s highly anticipated first Test match of the Sandals West Indies Tour of England 2020 in the #Raise-The-Bat Series at The A-GEAS Bowl in Southampton.

The second and third Test matches will be at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester from 16th to 20th July, and 24th to 28th July.

Phizz is scientifically formulated to create the most comprehensive formula of hydration, vitamins and minerals. It was created as a hydration amplifier, ensuring players rapidly absorb two to three times more than when drinking water only, while also replenishing the main electrolytes lost through sweating.

Phizz supplies more than 60 professional sports clubs as well as airlines, gyms and five-star hotels around the world.







