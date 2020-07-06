The Venezuelan Embassy hosted a commemorative event yesterday, to mark the 209th anniversary of Independence of Venezuela.

Addressing the event, Head of Mission at the Venezuelan Embassy, Ambassador Francisco Perez Santana, called for unity among countries in the region, to tackle current global challenges.

And, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ambassador to Venezuela, Andreas Wickham, highlighted the contribution made to regional unity, by former Venezuelan President, the late Hugo Chavez.







