RSVGPF ISSUE WARNING TO OWNERS OF STRAY ANIMALS IN SVG

The Royal St.Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is issuing a warning to the owners of stray animals throughout the country to have them tied.

According to a release form the police force, the animals which include cattle and sheep, are usually left untied mostly in the areas of Buccament/Pembroke, Diamond (on the stadium tract) and Cane Garden.

The animals can be seen wandering the streets and hindering the free flow of traffic. The release further states that the stray animals are a nuisance to the general public destroying vegetation, root crops and in some cases, damaging people’s property.

According to Sections 3 and 4 of the Stock Trespass Act, “the owner of any land may seize and impound any animal found trespassing thereon” and “the owner of any land may claim compensation from the owner of the impounded animals.”

Further, Section 21 (1-4) of the said Act authorizes the owner on any lands, his servant or person acting with the owner’s authority to:

• Destroy without undue suffering, any impounded animal found trespassing on his land that caused injury to other animals or plant;

• Notify the owner of the animal that was destroyed;

• Have or destroy the carcass within four hours;

• If the carcass is not removed within four hours, bury it or cause it to be otherwise disposed of in a sanitary manner.

Section 21 (4) exonerates the owner of the land, his servant or any person acting on the owner’s authority from damages to the owner of an animal for any injury or damage done to such animal while trespassing on his land.

Against this backdrop, the Police are advising owners of stray animals to have the situation rectified by desisting from leaving animals untied as action will be taken within the confines of the law if animals are not tied by an allotted time frame.







