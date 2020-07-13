PM REITERATED HIS CALL FOR REPARATORY JUSTICE FOR INDIGENOUS PEOPLE AN ENSLAVED AFRICANS

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated his call for reparatory justice for indigenous people and enslaved Africans.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was among panellists speaking at a virtual event yesterday organised by a coalition of regional organisations.

He spoke on the topic, “the Case for Reparations for Africans and the Indigenous Peoples of the Americas-A Grassroots Perspective”.

The coalition included the Caribbean Peace Movement, the Christian Workers Union of Belize, the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration, the 13th June 1980 Movement, Jamaica Peace Council, the Global Afrikan Congress and other civil society groups.







