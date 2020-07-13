RED CROSS TO PLAY A CRUCIAL ROLE RESPONDING AND REDUCING RISK OF DISASTER IN SVG

The SVG Red Cross Society said it will continue to play a crucial role in Disaster Response and Risk Reduction in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The assurance came from Representative of the SVG Red Cross Society, Harvey Farrel, as he outlined the main strategies used by the Red Cross to reduce risk during disasters such as hurricanes.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Mr. Farrel said the agency has evolved to promote activities and actions that mitigate the adverse effects of disasters.

The agency continues to partner with various stakeholders to strengthen the preparedness and capacities of communities to better respond to disasters.







