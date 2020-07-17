Vincentians and other Caribbean Nationals can look forward to safe, affordable and reliable air travel services throughout the region.

The commitment came from Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, during his presentation last night at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank online series dubbed: ECCB Digital Dialogues.

The panelists discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Regional Air Transport, the Liquidation of Regional Air Carrier, LIAT (1974) Ltd, and the Options and Opportunities for Air Transport in the Region.

Dr. Gonsalves said he will continue to highlight the issue of having sustainable Regional Air Transportation.

The other panelists were regional Economist, Dr. Justin Ram; and Director General of the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority, Donald McPhail.

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy Antoine, was the moderator.







