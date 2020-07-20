Traveling Protocols tighten following the rise in COVID-19 cases

The National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO says, in light of the uncontrolled nature of the COVID-19 epidemic in the USA and in particular Florida and the significant potential impact on the health system of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Health Services Sub-committee of the National Emergency Committee has recommended that the AA 945 flight from Miami be monitored closely with a view towards discontinuation.

NEMO says, going forward all passengers arriving on the AA 945 flight from Miami and those transiting to SVG, having traveled on any commercial flight out of the USA:

Must arrive with a negative COVID-19 PCR test result Must arrive with proof of a reservation in a TA/MOHWE approved hotel for five nights. Will be quarantined in a TA/MOHWE approved hotel for five days. Will be tested for COVID-19 before release from the quarantine approved hotel. Will continue quarantine in an approved home/facility for a period of nine to sixteen days for a total of fourteen to 21 days.

NEMO said the importance of strict compliance with all quarantine and isolation orders is paramount. It said it is only by complying with these orders, along with the use of masks in public spaces, can the spread of COVID-19 be controlled in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

1443 persons have so far undergone tests for Covid 19, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and there are 319 person in quarantine.







