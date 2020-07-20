SVG CYCLING UNION FITNESS RACE RESULTS

Zefal Bailey continued his dominance of Road Cycling here in St Vincent and the Grenadines, when he won the sixth consecutive race in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union Fitness Event yesterday afternoon.

The Event covered a distance if 7 miles from the SOL Gas Station at Arnos Vale to Ratho Mill, and finished in Belair.

Zefal Bailey won the race in 19 19 minutes 13.24 seconds, while Albert Quammie was second in 19 minutes, 15.69 seconds and Orel George third in 23 minutes, 12.40 seconds.

Junior Cyclist, Ronaldo Knights placed 7th in his debut event on a cycle donated by the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union. Officials said that they were encouraged by his enthusiasm as a junior cyclist.

Another Cycling Fitness road race will be held on Sunday 3rd August.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related