EX-TABLE TENNIS PRESIDENT TYRONE JACK PASSED

The immediate Past President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association and local cricketer, Tyrone Jack is dead. He was 60.



A Pharmacist by profession, Jack died over the weekend at his home in Level Gardens, he succumbed to cancer.

Jack had a passion for Table Tennis, and played a great deal, but his most valuable contribution to the sport was as an administrator.

He served as President of the Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis for 4 years and was succeeded by current President, Orville Haslem, a former international player for his Native Jamaica.

Haslem described Jack as a visionary, and expressed regret that he was not able to continue his vision for the development of Table Tennis in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Haslem said: “Personally, I Have lost not only a friend, but a devoted and hard-working Table Tennis administrator. You will be sadly missed by the Table Tennis fraternity.”







