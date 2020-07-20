T&T’S HEALTH MINISTER ON CPL CRICKETERS

Minister of Health Trinidad and Tobago, Terrence DEYAL-SINGH said on Saturday that the 230-plus cricketers coming to the country for this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Cricket Tournament will not be allowed to come into contact with members of the public.



He was responding to questions from the media at the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Saturday morning.



Last Thursday, Cabinet gave the green light for the CPL to host the tournament exclusively in Trinidad and Tobago from 18th August to 12th September.

A total of 34 matches will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium, TA-ROU-BA, South Trinidad and the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain.

Players and staff will stay at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann’s, and they will be isolated in quarantine in one location, that is, the Hilton.

He said the measures will be very similar to the public health measures already being implemented in Trinidad and Tobago.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related