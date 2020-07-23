ARCHER BACK IN ENGLAND TEAM FOR 3RD TEST

Barbados-born fast bowler, Jofra Archer has been included in the England squad for the deciding 3rd and final Cricket Test against West Indies starting tomorrow at the Emirates Stadium Old Trafford, England.

The 25-year-old was dropped from the second Test for breaching the COVID-19 bio-secure protocols. In his newspaper column, Archer spoke of struggling for motivation when he returned to practice and needing to be “100% mentally right” in order to play at Emirates Old Trafford.

Fast bowlers, James Anderson and Mark Wood are also in a 14-man squad for tomorrow’s match, but there is concern over the fitness of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who may not be able to bowl.

Stokes scored 254 runs, took three crucial wickets and a catch in being named man of the match in England’s second Test win, but pulled up midway through an over late on the final day.

With the three-Test series poised at 1-1, West Indies have the opportunity for a first series win in England since 1988. England are looking to reclaim the Wisden Trophy and defend a six-year unbeaten home record.







