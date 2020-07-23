Sandals Resorts to start construction here in St.Vincent

Sandals Resorts International will be spending some 100 million US dollars to construct 350 rooms at Buccament Bay here on mainland St. Vincent.

This, following the official signing ceremony yesterday between officials of the Sandals Resorts and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Deputy Chair of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart says this would be the first Beaches Resort operated by Sandals outside of Jamaica and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Mr. Stewart says the Company will be working with every sector here through the construction.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

