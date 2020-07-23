The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) will be constructing concrete roads throughout various areas across St.Vincent

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority {BRAGSA} is spending over half-a-million dollars to construct a concrete road in Riverdale, Pembroke.

The project which started in mid-June will also see the construction of Slipper and Box drains.

It is being done at an estimated cost of 550-thousand EC dollars.

Work on the 11-hundred feet concrete road is scheduled to be completed by the end of August.

Meanwhile, similar road work is being carried out on the Old Flour Mill Road in West Kingstown, as well as on Layou Quarry Road in Central Leeward, Manewan Road in Bridgetown, Biabou and the Troumaca Ridge and Corner Bay Roads in North Leeward.

BRAGSA is urging the public to take the necessary precaution between the hours of 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

Work in those areas is also expected to be completed in August.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

