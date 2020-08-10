The Government has announced plans to institute a Pre-Medical Sciences Program for Vincentians who are desirous of pursuing a career in Nursing but do not have the requisite subjects to matriculate in the Nursing Program.

Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves spoke about the issue on Radio recently.

He says the government will also finance a lab at the University of the West Indies Open Campus to facilitate first year university courses in the sciences.

This he says is all part the Government’s thrust to advance Nursing in all areas.







