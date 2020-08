The Medicinal Cannabis Authority is continuing its public outreach to bring awareness about the dangers of drug abuse.

Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Dr. Jerrol Thompson says there are plans to visit several Communities to highlight the harmful pattern of using substances.

Dr. Thompson says the Medicinal Cannabis Authority will partner with the Ministry of Health to carry out its Public Outreach Program on Substance Abuse.







