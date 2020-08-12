Kidney patients in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will pay less for dialysis treatment effective Wednesday August 12, 2020.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves made this announcement on NBC Radio Face to Face Program this morning.

He said as of today, his government will be reducing the cost of dialysis treatment from two hundred and fifty dollars to one hundred and fifty dollars.

The reduction in the cost of dialysis treatment comes five days after PM Gonsalves said he will liaise with Deputy Hospital Administrator at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center, Idinger Miller to have the cost of dialysis treatment reduced to assist patients who are impacted financially by COVID-19.

The Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center is the lone dialysis treatment facility in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







