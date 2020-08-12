Vincentians are continuing to benefit from the Government’s Material Distribution Program.

This was among a range of issues addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC Radio this morning.

The Prime Minister also said that some seven thousand Farmers are expected to register for the Farmers COVID-19 and Drought support program.

The Ministry of Agriculture is conducting registration for the Farmers’ COVID-19/Drought 2020 Recovery Support at thirty Registration Centres across the country.

Registration closes on Friday 21st August, 2020.



Farmers are asked to register in person with both a national and Farmer’s Identification Cards.







