The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been commended for continuing to provide significant resources to the Coast Guard Service.

Police Commissioner Colin John expressed his gratitude during his address at the Graduation Ceremony of the Regional Security System Basic Seamanship Course, last Friday.

Fourteen Coast Guard Officers were involved in the six-week Regional Security System Basic Seamanship Course.

The five-week course began on July 6, and the participants received lectures in several subject areas including Nautical Terminology; First Aid; Marlinspike Seamanship; Man overboard; Rules of the Road among others.

The participants also looked at the History of the SVG Coast Guard; International Law; Survival at Sea and International Ship and Port Security Code.







