The Marriaqua Village Cup and Champions of Champions Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championships will continue this weekend at the Cane End Playing Field.

On Saturday afternoon in the Champions of Champions, Owia will meet Sion Hill Tallawahs at 12:15, and at 3:00, Challengers will face Owia.

In the Marriaqua Village Cup on Sunday, Country Meet Town Freeland (2) will oppose Fairbairn Pastures at 12 noon, then at 3:00 in the afternoon, Country Meet Town Freeland (1) will lock horns with Enhams.







