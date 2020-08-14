The COVID-19 Miscellaneous Amendment Bill has been passed

The COVID-19 Miscellaneous Amendment Bill was among two Bills passed in the House of Assembly yesterday.

The Bill tabled by Prime Minister Dr.Ralph Gonsalves makes provision for the National Insurance Services to continue payments under its Temporary Unemployment Benefits Program.

Dr. Gonsalves says the Bill also seeks to temporarily amend the Public Health Act, to include a Port Health Safety Charge.

Meanwhile Opposition Leader, Dr.Godwin Friday has given full support to the COVID-19 Miscellaneous Amendment Bill.

The Supplementary Appropriation Bill tabled by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves, was the other Bill passed at yesterday’s Meeting of Parliament.







