The Traffic Department has announced changes to the vehicular traffic in Arnos Vale and Kingstown with effect from Monday August 17th 2020.

Head of the Traffic Department Superintendent Kenneth John says the changes are being implemented to help ease the congestion of traffic in the Arnos Vale area.

Vehicular traffic traversing from Calliaqua across the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport en route into Kingstown between the hours of 7am and 9am, are kindly advised to turn left upon reaching the security gate, then make a right turn after passing the former departure lounge.

On reaching in the vicinity of Veejays Prime Lime, turn left while utilizing the cones and travel down to the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Technical College unto Cane Garden or Roseau public roads and proceed into Kingstown.

Motorists traveling from Kingstown between 3pm and 6pm who are desirous of utilizing the said bypass road, will do so via Cane Garden public road or make a right turn at the Sion Hill intersection; then proceed along the Roseau public road into Arnos Vale towards Veejays Prime Lime; turn right through the cones and drive across the tarmac exiting at the bridge.

Vehicles travelling from Kingstown along the Casson Hill public road will not be allowed to turn right and travel across the tarmac of the decommissioned E.T Joshua Airport.

Superintendent John is thanking the citizenry for their continual strong support in this regard.







