Five members of the Garifuna community have been abducted in Honduras

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has written to the President of Honduras and the Secretary General of the United Nations, in relation to the recent abduction and disappearance of five members of the Garifuna community in Honduras.

The men were reportedly abducted on Saturday July 18, by a group of men wearing bullet proof vests, believed to be Police.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, the Prime Minister read the text of a letter sent to the President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez, calling for an urgent response on the matter.

The Prime Minister said the letter was sent to all leaders of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM, and to the CARICOM Secretary General and the Director General of the OECS.

Dr. Gonsalves said a letter was also sent to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, requesting that a report be done on the issue, for possible further action.







