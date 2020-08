Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals have become the first major cricket team to be sponsored by a sanitary towel company.



Rajasthan Royals, winners of the first IPL in 2008, included all-rounder, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer of England in their ranks. They will display the logo of Indian hygiene and personal care company NI-INE on the back of the team’s jersey.

This year’s IPL will take place in the United Arab Emirates from 19th September to 10th November.







