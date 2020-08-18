NATIONAL CRICKET CHAMPIONSHIPS FINAL RESULTS

In the last two National Lotteries Authority Premier Division Cricket matches of the season, Guardian General Saints won by default from the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) at the Park Hill Playing Field.

In the match between FLOW Rivals and Victors (1) ended in a no decision after rain curtailed the match at the Sion Hill Playing Field, where Hyron Shallow (59), Recarvo Williams (43) and Cody Horne (31) enabled FLOW Rivals to total 183, Keron Cottoy taking 5 for 60, and Shaquille Browne 3 for 17. Victors (1) were 45 for 3 in reply off 16-overs when rain put an end to the match.

The National Cricket Association will now turn their attention to the 2020 Neil Williams Twenty/20 Championship competition slated to begin on 6th September.







