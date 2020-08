The Supplementary Appropriation Bill Number Two of 2020 was passed last Thursday, after intense debate by Members of Parliament.

The Bill, tabled by Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves enables the Government to complete payment to Farmers and Land owners at Buccament Bay.

Minister Gonsalves says there will be significant economic spill off for St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the Sandals Beaches Resorts.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print