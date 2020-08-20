This year’s Breakaway Masters Football Championships will include the Firms Invitational Tournament, a Boys Under-19 Competition and a Women’s Championship, but no Boys Under-16 Competition.

The Championships will be held under the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s protocols for the prevention and spread of COVID-19, and no more than 300 spectators will be allowed to attend the matches.

Registration to the Championships will be on a ‘first come first serve” basis and will close 4th September, with the Tournament scheduled to begin on Friday 12th September at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The first 12 teams to register for the Firms Championship, the first 4 for the Under-19 Division, and the first 4 for the Women’s Competition will participate this year.

There will be a General Meeting of the Breakaway Masters at 5:00 tomorrow afternoon at Grammar School Playing Field.







