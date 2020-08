North Leeward Predators defeated Hope International 3-2 in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Premier Division, Club Championship at Victoria Park yesterday.

Jebelles FC beat Awesome FC 5-nil, while in earlier results Sion Hill gained a 3-2 win over Greggs FC and Jebelles FC thumped Campdonia Chelsea 3-nil.



Also, BESCO Pastures won from SV United 1-nil, while Avenues United beat Campdonia Chelsea 5-3.







