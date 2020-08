The 2020 recipients of scholarships from the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union GECCU, have been advised to be focused and determined in pursuing their goals.

The advice from 1996 GECCU Scholar Kezie Francis, as she delivered a motivational speech, during yesterday’s Scholarship Award Ceremony hosted by GECCU.

Thirteen scholarships were awarded this year by GECCU.

The awards were presented during a ceremony at the Methodist Church Hall.







