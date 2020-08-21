Assistant Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons says the Police Scholarship Programme has had a significant impact on the lives of the nation’s children for over six decades.

He made the point, during his remarks at the Scholarship and Bursary Award Ceremony hosted by the Police this week, as he provided an historical overview of the programme.

Meanwhile, Vice President of the Police Co-operative Credit Union Station Sergeant Brenton Smith commended the students for doing well at the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment-CPEA during this challenging period, and urged them to continue to strive for excellence.

Vice President of the Police Co-operative Credit Union Station Sergeant Brenton Smith.

The keynote address was delivered by a former recipient of a Police Scholarship Alana Mc Master, who urged the students to make full use of the scholarship.







