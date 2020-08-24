Vincentians are being assured that the National Geothermal project has not been abandoned, but other options are being explored to make it more viable.

That’s the assurance of Project Director of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Geothermal Project, Ellsworth Dacon.

Mr. Dacon provided an update on the project during NBC’s Views on Issues Program yesterday, which also featured Joseph Williams of the Caribbean Development Bank.

He said one of the options being looked at is a closed loop system and discussions are being held in this regard.

Mr. Dacon says they will be looking at the environmental concerns before proceeding with this option.







