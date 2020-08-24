Past and present staff at the National Broadcasting Corporation are continuing to pay tribute to former General Manager, the late Evans Bernard John, who passed away last week.

Former General Manager Corletha Ollivierre says she remembers Mr. John as a supportive General Manager, a Caring Individual and a person who loved life

Another former employee Monique Garraway, who migrated to the USA described Mr. John as humble, jovial, humorous, and intelligent individual and it was indeed a pleasure working with him.

Ruth Caine, who is also in the USA said Mr. John was one of the best colleague she ever worked with and he made a lasting impact on her life.

And … Current Employee at the National Broadcasting Corporation, Lennox Akers says he has fond memories of Mr. John.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

