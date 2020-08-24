Yesterday, in the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Premier Division Championship, Campdonia Chelsea defeated SV United 2-1 at Victoria Park.
Also, Greggs FC beat Bequia United 5-3 in their continuation match that was suspended on Friday, when Bequia United were leading 1-nil at half time. The Championship will continue tomorrow.
SVG FF CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
