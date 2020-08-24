CPL T20 CRICKET 5th ROUND RESULTS

TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks won yesterday’s matches in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Twenty/20 Cricket at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at TA-ROU-BA, South Trinidad.

TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders defeated Barbados Tridents by 19 runs in yesterday morning’s match.

The scores: TRIN-BAGO Knight Riders 185 for 3 off 20-overs; (Darren Bravo 54 not out, Colin Munro 50, Kieron Pollard 41 not out), Barbados Tridents 166 for 6 off 20-overs; (Johnson Charles 52, Shai Hope 36, Jason Holder 34).

In yesterday’s second match, St Lucia Zouks beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 10 runs in a match that went down to wire.

The scores: St Lucia Zouks 144 for 7 off 20-overs; (Roston Chase 66, Imran Tahir 3 for 22), Guyana Amazon Warriors 134 for 8 off 20-overs; (Nicholas Pooran 68, Scott Kuggeleijn (KU-VE-LE-GIE) 3 for 24).

No matches were scheduled for today. The Tournament shifts to the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from tomorrow to the end of this month.







