According to media reports, Olympic legend Usain Bolt has reportedly been infected by the COVID-19 virus.

Nationwide radio reported today that the now-retired 100-metres and 200-metres world record holder had tested positive for the virus.

Bolt, who celebrated his 34th birthday last Friday, is among the latest numbers of Jamaicans to have tested positive to the virus that has infected more than 1500 Jamaicans to date. Fifteen of those infected have died.







