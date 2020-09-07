The Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre says its training programs for various sectors of the society have been impacted by the COVID19 Pandemic.

Acting Senior Nursing Officer at the Centre, Doctor Elizabeth Medford said before the Covid 19 outbreak, the Centre had been focusing on training all sectors to form support groups in various communities.

Dr. Medford advised persons to contact the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre if they come into contact with anyone whom they believe is suffering from a mental illness.







