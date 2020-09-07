The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing for the co-operation of parents across the country in checking the temperature of their children every day, before they leave home for school, as part of the precautionary measures in response to the COVID19 Pandemic.

This appeal was made by Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John during a news conference on Friday.

Miss John said the temperature of everyone on the school compound must be checked.

She also noted that the Ministry is conducting screening for Teachers who are interested in having a rapid test done.







