Today September 8th marks the first anniversary of the official state visit to the Republic of India, by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The significance of the day was noted by the newly-appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of India to St. Vincent Junior Bacchus.

Mr. Bacchus was delivering remarks during a ceremony held last week to officially commission his Office. He noted that diplomatic relations between both countries has strengthened over the years.

Mr. Bacchus also reiterated his commitment to ensuring the growth of business relations between India and of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







