Vincentians have again been warned not to be complacent, as the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is now at its peak.

The word of caution came from Manager of the SVG Meteorological Services, Billy Jeffers, during NBC’s Views On Issues programme on Sunday, which focused on the 2020 Hurricane Season and issues relating to hurricane preparedness.

Mr. Jeffers said historical data suggests a general increase in storm activity during this period.

Mr. Jeffers said some of the most devastating storms to affect the region, occurred during the peak of the season.







