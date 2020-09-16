The 2020 edition of the icode784 Competition organized NTRC was officially launched yesterday

The 2020 edition of the icode784 Competition organized by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, (NTRC) was officially launched yesterday.

Delivering remarks at the launch, Director of the NTRC, Apollo Knights said the program was developed to inspire the nation’s youths to join the global technological movement by developing Applications relevant to the country and the region.

Mr. Knights said the global Technological Industry is filled with potential for growth for the economy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Knights said the NTRC has seen many successes over the years for Mobile Applications coming out of the icode784 Competition.

And he is encouraging young Vincentians who have a passion for technology to get involved in the competition.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

