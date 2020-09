Voters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been reminded to follow the procedure in place for transferring from one constituency to another.

The reminder came from Deputy Supervisor of Elections Sylvester King, who said persons who wish to transfer to a new location must first visit a registration center in that area, where they will be given a transfer form.

Mr. King said the Justice of the Peace plays a very important role in electoral transfers.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print