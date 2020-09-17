Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said he is taking legal action against The News newspaper, in relation to information carried in last week’s publication.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, Dr. Gonsalves said the action stems from a news report carried in the newspaper, providing details of a telephone call made to a local radio station, by Medial Practitioner, Dr. Wayne Murray.

The Prime Minister said he does not intend to sue Dr. Murray, out of respect for his wife, Simone Murray.

The National Broadcasting Corporation wishes to publicly apologise to Prime Minister Dr. Honourable Ralph E Gonsalves for stating erroneously in our press release yesterday that the Prime Minister had instructed his Attorneys to file a legal challenge against Dr. Wayne Murray for defamation of character.







