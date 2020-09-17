The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says Hurricane Teddy is passing to the northeast of the region, moving northwest near 12 mph.

The Met Service says, on its present track, the system does not pose any direct threat to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. However, due to its presence and movement, a light wind regime has developed across the islands.

The Met officials say this light wind regime coupled with day-time heating can result in localized moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms activity across the country this afternoon.

Thus, a Flash-Flood Watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 pm today

Residents and motorist in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should exercise caution.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.







