Stakeholders in the cultural and creative industries here have been assured that the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture, is committed to ensuring the preservation of all aspects of culture and heritage of St.Vincent and the Grenadines.

This commitment came from Minister of Tourism, Sports and Culture Cecil Mckie, during his address at Tuesday’s launch of a publication of Vincentian Patriotic and School Songs by the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

Minister Mckie said the publication represents the latest in a series of initiatives by the Ministry to document aspects of local culture.

Minister Mckie said the establishment of the Cultural and Creative Industries Unit was a major step forward in the development of the cultural sector.







